Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60

A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning.

The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.

Twenty-four-year-old Ana Bat Lorenzo was a passenger in the SUV. She was transported to St. Mary’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the semi and the SUV weren’t injured.