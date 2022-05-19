Fairmont woman injured in crash at Highways 68/169

The state patrol says a Fairmont woman was injured Thursday morning in a crash in South Bend Township.

The crash happened at 10:12 a.m.

A crash report says a Subaru was eastbound on Highway 68, crossing over Highway 169, and a Toyota Prius was southbound on Highway 169 in the left lane when the vehicles collided.

The Subaru driver, Karen Kay Flesner, 75, of Fairmont, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The Prius driver, 22-year-old Sarena Simone Sabyan, of Cloquet, wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the patrol report.