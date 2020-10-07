Fairview Health to close 16 clinics, cut 900 jobs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis-based health care system says the coronavirus pandemic has caused deep operating losses, forcing it to close 16 clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin and reduce its workforce by 900 employees.

Fairview Health also plans to shut down Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul that had been handling COVID-19 patients and transfer that care to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Fairview says its bracing for a $250 million operating loss this year that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The most recent financial records show Fairview posted an operating loss of about $66 million in its second financial quarter from April through June this year.