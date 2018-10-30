Fake Beer Refunds Lead To Criminal Charges For Lake Crystal Liquor Store Employee

A Lake Crystal man is accused of stealing nearly $3,000 from his former employer creating fake refunds, then spending the refund money to gamble.

Forty-two-year-old Jeremy Junior Welsch was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of theft and theft by swindle.

According to the complaint, Welsch created fake refunds for cases of beer from June 2017 to August 2018, then used the refund money to purchase scratch-off lottery tickets. A store manager told police that Welsch he’d noticed the excess refunds and tracked them all to Welsch’s shifts.

Welsch admitted to police that he’d refunded the fake cases of beer and that his behavior became progressively worse as time went on. He said he would go to the casino monthly, and admitted to having a gambling problem. He estimated he would refund roughly $20 to $60 per shift, according to the complaint.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

