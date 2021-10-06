Fall leaf collection begins in North Mankato

City crews will be out collecting leaves in North Mankato starting Wednesday.

The fall leaf collection program is free for all North Mankato residents. Crews will pick up leaves and continue to do so until all are picked up, or the weather prevents collection.

The city asks residents to follow these guidelines:

• Rake your leaves onto the boulevard. (Bagged leaves need to be brought to the compost

site. The City will not pick up leaves in bags.)

• Bring brush, twigs, branches, or bagged leaves to compost at 600 Webster Avenue.

• Do NOT rake leaves into the gutter.

• Do NOT put sticks and brush on the boulevard.

• Please do not commingle leaves with brush.

Residents are also encouraged to mulch leaves on their lawn with mowers.