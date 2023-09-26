Fall turkey hunting season starts this weekend
September 26, 2023 8:21AM CDT
Minnesota’s fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday.
Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season using a crossbow, firearm, or archery equipment, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Fall turkey licenses can be purchased online, in person wherever DNR licenses are sold, or by phone at 888-665-4236.
The fall season runs through Sunday, October 29.
**Photo is a stock image