Fall turkey hunting season starts this weekend

Minnesota’s fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday.

Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season using a crossbow, firearm, or archery equipment, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Fall turkey licenses can be purchased online, in person wherever DNR licenses are sold, or by phone at 888-665-4236.

The fall season runs through Sunday, October 29.

