Fall turkey hunting season starts this weekend

September 26, 2023 8:21AM CDT
Gorgeous tom turkey or gobbler seems to pose for the camera against a beautiful forested background at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Preserve in Sag Harbor / Noyack, Long Island, NY.

Minnesota’s fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday. 

Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season using a crossbow, firearm, or archery equipment, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Fall turkey licenses can be purchased online, in person wherever DNR licenses are sold, or by phone at 888-665-4236. 

The fall season runs through Sunday, October 29.  

**Photo is a stock image

