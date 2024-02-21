Fallen officer, cop injured in Burnsville shooting were MSU grads

One of the police officers who died in a shooting in Burnsville and another officer who was injured graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Officer Matthew Ruge, 27, who was killed Sunday while responding to a domestic call, was a 2018 graduate of MSU’s law enforcement program.

“We honor his sacrifice as he protected his community of Burnsville while fulfilling his passion,” says a Facebook post by the university’s Department of Criminal Justice.

Ruge was one of two officers killed in the line of duty when a heavily armed man who had barricaded himself inside his home with his seven children opened fire. The other Burnsville officer killed was 27-year-old Paul Elmstrand. Adam Finseth, a medic and firefighter, was also shot and killed while rendering aide to a wounded officer.

Injured in the shooting was Sgt Adam Medlicott, who was a 2007 graduate of MSU, according to an email from MSU President Dr. Edward Inch. Medlicott was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center after the shooting and is now recovering from home.

Inch’s email to faculty and students said he was saddened to learn of the shooting in Burnsville. “In every corner of the world, Mavericks are doing incredible and sometimes dangerous work,” he said.

Authorities have identified Shannon Gooden as the man who killed the three fallen first responders after a four-hour standoff with police.