Families displaced by North Mankato apartment complex fire

Authorities say families were displaced by a kitchen fire at a North Mankato apartment complex Thursday.

The North Mankato Fire Department was dispatched at 2:17 p.m. to a reported fire in a third-floor apartment at the Village Court complex at 1600 Hoover Dr.

The hallways and the apartment were filled with smoke when fire crews arrived on the scene. Two residents in the adjoining apartments were unable to exit the building due to smoke, according to a news release. Firefighters helped those residents down from their balconies with a ladder.

The fire was extinguished, and surrounding apartments were searched by firefighters.

NMFD says 12 units in the building are temporarily displaced due to smoke and water damage. Property management and the American Red Cross are coordinating aid and resources for the victims.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.