Family, dog safely escape Mankato mobile home fire

Mankato Public Safety responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night.

Crews responded just after 8 p.m. to 824 Southhaven Dr, where they found the trailer “fully involved,” in fire, according to a press release.

An adult and a child were at home at the time of the fire and safely escaped with their dog. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Fire crews battled the blaze in subzero temperatures for about three and a half hours.

The North Mankato Fire Department assisted at the scene. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.