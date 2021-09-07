Family of kayakers rescued from Minnesota River

A family that was kayaking over the weekend had to be rescued after they became stranded on the Minnesota River.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday, when the family of four got stuck along a tree on the waterway and were unable to free themselves due to the current, according to a press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the family and watercraft was sent on the river to rescue the kayakers, who were brought back to the shore with the assistance of a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources game warden.

Henderson Fire & Rescue, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Le Sueur Police, and the Minnesota State Patrol also assisted.