Family of Mapleton man seeking answers in his death 13 years later

It’s been 13 years since the suspicious death of Matthew Albrecht and his family is still searching for answers.

“Nobody can fathom what we’ve gone through in the last 13 years,” said Melissa Albrecht, his sister.

The 26-year-old Mapleton father was working on a vehicle in a driveway near 3rd Ave and Chesnut Street in Mankato when he walked away and was never heard from again. He was spotted later that same day in the Washington Court area by people familiar with him.

Albrecht’s disappearance was reported to police two days later, and law enforcement launched an investigation.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding Albrecht’s disappearance were suspicious, particularly since his family was unable to get in contact with him.

In December 2010, partial remains later confirmed to be Albrecht were recovered in a wooded area near the Sleepy Hollow subdivision on Mankato’s east side. More remains were eventually found, but his cause of death was never determined.

“He was fun,” said Melissa. “He was somebody everybody wanted to be around. That’s why this doesn’t make any sense.”

Albrecht’s remains were released back to his family in 2021 so they could hold a service. His mother passed away in 2021, never knowing what happened to her son.

In 2020, detectives renewed investigative efforts. “We also knew that with the passage of time and some of the age of the individuals we were dealing with, we thought maybe life had changed, circumstances had changed for some of the people that potentially could have had the information,” said Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta. He said investigators went back and interviewed people hoping for relevant information, but came up with no answers.

“I just miss him and I really want to know what happened to him,” said Albrecht’s daughter, Zoey. “Being without him, like my entire life has been really hard.”

“Our goal is the truth and closure,” said Barta. He said the investigative team is looking for factual information about Albrecht’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers.