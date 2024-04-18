Family of Minnesota man shot to death by state trooper in traffic stop files civil rights lawsuit

@ap.news Attorney Bakari Sellers and family of Ricky Cobb II discussed a federal lawsuit filed against two Minnesota State Patrol troopers involved in the 2023 Cobb fatal shooting on April 17, 2024, at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Trooper Ryan Londregan fatally shot the 33-year-old Black man during a traffic stop on a Minneapolis interstate last July. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a Minnesota man who was killed by a state trooper during a traffic stop has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, alleging that the fatal shooting was unjustified and unlawful. The lawsuit names Troopers Ryan Londregan, who shot Ricky Cobb II, and Brett Seide, who made the initial stop. Londregan, a white officer, was already facing murder charges for killing Cobb, a Black man. It has become a politically charged case in the city where the murder of George Floyd sparked global protests. Londregan’s lawyer, Chris Madel, says they will fight the civil lawsuit with the same vigor that they have fought the criminal charges.