Family of nurse who died in helicopter crash donates money for K-9

(Glencoe, MN) – The family of a nurse who died in a medical helicopter flight in June gave the McLeod County Sheriff’s department a boost in her memory.

Deb Schott, 58, was killed on June 28th in Brainerd when the North Memorial helicopter she was traveling in crashed at an airport. Schott was a registered nurse with Ridgeview Emergency Department.

Schott’s husband, Gary, and her children Kristi and Craig presented McLeod County Sheriff Scott Rehmann with a $10,000 donation. The family requested the money go towards the purchase of a new K-9, because of Deb Schott’s love for dogs. Deb Schott had previously been a posse member, and Gary Schott is a former deputy.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s office says they hope to have the new K-9 in training within a year. They also requested that the Schott family pick a name that Deb would have liked.

