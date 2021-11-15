Family searching for missing New Prague woman

The family of a New Prague woman is looking for help locating her after she left home and never returned.

Pamela Jewison, 50, was last seen on Friday, November 12, leaving her home in a tan GMC Yukon with license plate HJH.

Jewison is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. In a social media post, her daughter said Jewison left without her cell phone.

Anyone who sees Jewison’s vehicle or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriffs Office at (507) 357-4440.