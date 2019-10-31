Family Searching For Missing Teen Last Seen in Winnebago

A St. Paul family is reaching out to the public in hopes they can locate a teen who went missing after leaving a Winnebago health facility.

The girl’s mother, Joleen Emery, says her 17-year-old daughter Georgia “Georgie” Denny was last seen leaving the premises of the Adolescent Treatment Center at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Emery said her daughter was at the center voluntarily, and was thus able to leave on her own will.

Emery says she learned from staff at the center that her daughter and a 16-year-old boy had crafted a plan to leave.

Denny is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blue eyes. Her believed companion is a 16-year-old boy described as 6 feet tall with sandy brown hair, a thin build, and a friendly disposition.

Denny’s family believes she may be heading back to the Minneapolis area. The family has received reports that the two teens were spotted around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning hitchhiking along Highway 169 north towards Amboy and Mankato. Denny was possibly spotted in Montgomery and Faribault Wednesday afternoon.

The boy Denny is believed to be with has friends in the Owatonna area, and it’s possible the two have headed there, Joleen Emery told SMN.

Winnebago Police have confirmed a missing person’s report and say they’ve filed a missing person report with the NCIC nationwide system.

Anyone with information should contact police.

