FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota woman was arrested after witnesses say she drove over several graves at a Fargo cemetery and nearly hit two people attending a burial. Fargo police say the incident happened Saturday at Riverside Cemetery. Twenty-eight-year-old Blair Whitten, of Barnesville, Minnesota, was charged in Cass County District Court Monday with misdemeanor reckless endangerment. KVRR-TV reports that no one was injured.