Faribault Co Sheriff investigating single-vehicle crash

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happen Friday morning north of Gukeen.

Deputies responded at 7:27 a.m. to the crash near the intersection of 320th Ave and 140th St. where they found a Dodge Durango in the ditch that appeared to be a total loss.

Shelly Tomforde, 33, of rural Granada, was identified as the driver. Tomforde sustained minor injuries, but refused to be transported to the hospital by ambulance to be evaluated, according to a press release.

The crash remains under investigation.