Faribault County Fair starts Wednesday

Another beloved county fair is on the menu for southern Minnesotans who missed out during the pandemic.

The Faribault County Fair fires up Wednesday with a number of shows, games, and music, including Alfy’s Robotic Puppets, Annandale Laser Tag, and the All American Lumberjacks. The grandstand will also host the NTPA Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

Thursday, fairgoers can look forward to Ian Flanigan from the Voice on the beer garden stage at 8:30 p.m, just as the Tuff-N-Nuff Rodeo (7 p.m. start) at the grandstand is wrapping up. The rodeo is proceeded by mutton bustin’ at 6 p.m.

Friday brings comedic hypnotist Freddie Justice to the fair for two shows, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. America’s Got Talent alum Jason Pritchett will take the grandstand stage at 7 p.m.

Saturday is the final day of ‘Giant Gathering Under the Oaks,” and the ever-popular Demo Derby will take over the grandstand starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the PRCA Pro Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

