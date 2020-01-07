Faribault County high-speed chase with stolen vehicle attributed to possible drug use

(Blue Earth, MN) – A high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle in Faribault County led to the arrest of a twenty-seven-year-old man.

The Faribault County Sheriff says William Edward Scheler was taken into custody without incident following the chase, which began at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A release from the sheriff’s office says a vehicle reported stolen from a Wells home as it was warming up was located on Highway 109 just west of Easton. A pursuit reaching speeds of about 100 mph ensued, with the driver of the stolen vehicle turning the lights off during the pursuit. The vehicle was found abandoned in Delavan after it crashed into a building in an alleyway, according to the release.

Scheler was tracked by a Faribault County K9 after identifying information was found in the stolen vehicle. Deputies found him hiding in a shed behind a residence off Main St, according to the release.

Police say narcotic use is believed to be a factor.

The case remains under investigation.