Faribault County K9 Zeus Receives Life-Saving Gift

A loyal member of the Faribault County Sheriff’s office has received a potentially life-saving gift.

The sheriff’s office announced that a bullet and stab protective vest was donated to K9 Zeus by non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc., a group out of East Taunton, MA. The charity’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The vest was sponsored by an anonymous donor and embroidered with the sentiment: “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The cost to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.

K9 Zeus and Faribault County Sheriff’s Deputy Brittney Gehrking have been working together since October 31, 2016. They are a certified narcotics detection K9 team.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

