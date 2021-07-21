Faribault County records 20th COVID death

A person in Faribault County has died of COVID-19, state health officials said Wednesday.

The death involved a person in their late 70’s. It’s was the 20th COVID death in the county since the start of the pandemic. MDH reported five total deaths in its daily report, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,644.

Another 278 infections were recorded Wednesday, which included six new cases in Blue Earth County, and two in Nicollet County.

MDH reports 108 hospitalizations, which includes 28 patients in intensive care.