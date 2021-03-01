Faribault County resident dies of COVID

A Faribault County resident died of COVID-19 Sunday, one of eight virus deaths in the state.

The resident was in the 90 to 94 age group, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health. It’s the 17th death of the pandemic in Faribault County, while Minnesota has seen 6,483 total deaths to date.

Another 813 new COVID-19 infections were reported by state health officials Sunday, 666 confirmed cases, and 147 probable. Fifteen new cases were reported in Blue Earth County, and nine in Nicollet County.