Faribault County Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Blue Earth crash

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred early Friday morning in rural Blue Earth.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:46 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover on 390th Ave, approximately a half-mile south of 140th St.

It was reported to police that the driver, later identified as Joseph John Belaski III, 42, of Blue Earth, was no longer at the scene.

The responding deputy located a pickup at the scene that had rolled over and was lying on its roof in the ditch. Police spoke to Belaski at his home, where they learned he had suffered minor injuries in the crash. He declined medical attention.

The crash is under investigation.