Faribault man airlifted after motorcycle crash

(Faribault, MN) – A Faribault man was airlifted following a motorcycle crash in Saturday in Wells Township.

The Rice County Sheriff’s office said in a release that 31-year-old Jacob Kes had been thrown from his motorcycle just before 11 p.m. on the 18000 block of Roberds Lake Blvd.

Wells Township in Rice County

“The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained injuries serious enough to be transported via helicopter to North Memorial in Robbinsdale,” said the release. “Preliminary investigation shows alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, although the accident is still under investigation.”

It’s unknown whether Kes was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)