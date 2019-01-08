Faribault Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Short Mankato Pursuit

A Faribault man faces possible DWI charges after a short pursuit with police early Saturday morning.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said an officer attempted to make a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. on January 5th after a vehicle nearly struck the officer’s squad on Riverfront Drive near Highway 14.

The driver of the vehicle – later identified as 28-year-old Tethloac Chieng Chut – refused to pull over for the officer, who had engaged lights and sirens. A short time later, Chut stopped at home of someone he knew. The officer was then able to complete a felony stop on the vehicle and Chut was taken into custody without incident.

Chut faces possible charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, 3rd and 4th degree DWI, and test refusal.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

