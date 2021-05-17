Faribault man killed in fiery crash in rural Sibley County

A Faribault man died Saturday in a fiery single-vehicle crash in rural Sibley County.

Robert Linn, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Sibley Co Rd 4 and 226th St, about 10 miles northwest of Gaylord.

Linn was southbound on Co Rd 4 in a Chevy Silverado that was towing an RV trailer when the pickup crossed over the centerline, drifted into the northbound lane, and into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a tree in a grove near a farm site and became engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash time as 12:52 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.