Faribault man killed in single-vehicle rollover

(Faribault, MN) – A Faribault man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in Rice County.

Joshua Curtis Holter, 20, was killed in the crash west of Faribault Monday night.

A release from the Rice County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded at 9:31 p.m. to the 3000 block of 195th St W, just west of Faribault for a vehicle crash. Holter, who had been driving, had been ejected from the vehicle when it rolled into the south ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene about 40 minutes after the response time, according to the release.

A passenger in the vehicle, Nolan Marin Warwick, 21, was transported to District One Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, then released.

The sheriff’s release says Hotlter was not wearing a seatbelt, but Warwick was belted in his seat.

The crash remains under investigation.