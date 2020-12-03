Faribault pair arrested in connection with theft ring

Two Faribault residents are accused of being part of a theft ring that apparently stretched across multiple counties in Minnesota.

Troy Cook and Angela Degrood were arrested in connection to what Rice County investigators describe as a “large investigation” into various thefts and burglaries that occurred in Rice, and other counties, some as far away as the Brainerd area.

The sheriff’s office says it executed three search warrants over the last week that led to the arrests. Two of the locations searched were within Faribault city limits.

Rice County investigators, along with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force located stolen property related to over 20 different cases. The items were valued at “well over” $35,000, according to a press release from Sgt Nathan Budin. Police say they are hoping to recover more property and charge others who were involved.