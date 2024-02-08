Faribault Police investigating homicide

Investigators say the death of a man discovered deceased in his Faribault home was a homicide.

The Faribault Police Department has identified the victim as 76-year-old Gary Robert Lehmeyer.

Lehmeyer’s body was found on Monday afternoon when police responded to a welfare check at a home on the 20 block of Mitchell Dr.

Police at the time said the circumstances surrounding Lehmeyer’s death were suspicious and requested assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Investigators say evidence at the scene and a preliminary autopsy confirmed that Lehmeyer died of homicidal violence.

Officers who responded to the initial call learned Lehmeyer’s vehicle was missing from his home. Investigators distributed a regional alert and received information from an Iowa law enforcement agency that they had recovered the vehicle, which will be processed for evidence.

The exact date and time of Lehmeyer’s death is currently unknown and is part of the active investigation, according to a press release.

Police say there is no active threat to the community.