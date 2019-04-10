Faribault police searching for suspects, witness of armed assault

(Faribault, MN) – Faribault Police are searching for two suspects and a witness after a juvenile girl reported an armed assault.

According to a release from the police department, the assault happened at a bike trail crossing in the area of 14th Street NE on Sunday evening at 6:17 p.m. The girl told police that two men armed with handguns emerged from a wooded area and grabbed hold of her.

The victim managed to get away from the men after a struggle, then fled on foot to the home of a nearby relative. She told police the suspects fled after a red SUV driving eastbound on 14th Street stopped.

Police immediately searched the area, but were unable to find the men.

The suspects are described as black males, one 5’7″ tall with a slender build and braided hair. He was wearing a red sweater and black pants. The second suspect was about 5’4″ with curly hair wearing a blue shirt, white pants, and black and white shoes.

Police are interested in speaking to the witness in the SUV.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Faribault Police Department.

