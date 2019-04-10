Faribault police searching for suspects, witness of armed assault

(Faribault, MN) – Faribault Police are searching for two suspects and a witness after a juvenile girl reported an armed assault.

According to a release from the police department, the assault happened at a bike trail crossing in the area of 14th Street NE on Sunday evening at 6:17 p.m.   The girl told police that two men armed with handguns emerged from a wooded area and grabbed hold of her.

The victim managed to get away from the men after a struggle, then fled on foot to the home of a nearby relative.  She told police the suspects fled after a red SUV driving eastbound on 14th Street stopped.

Police immediately searched the area, but were unable to find the men.

The suspects are described as black males, one 5’7″ tall with a slender build and braided hair.  He was wearing a red sweater and black pants.  The second suspect was about 5’4″ with curly hair wearing a blue shirt, white pants, and black and white shoes.

Police are interested in speaking to the witness in the SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information should contact the Faribault Police Department.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Potentially historic’ April storm to bring spring to a screeching halt MnDOT: Highway 93 into Le Sueur expected to open soon; roads to Henderson remain closed Noor trial: Prosecutor: Woman quickly shot by officer Minnesota Senate backs crackdown on texting while driving Tenant injured in apartment fire near campus Teen escapes serious injury in encounter with boulder
Comments