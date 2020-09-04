Faribault teen airlifted after Rice County ATV vs vehicle crash

(Faribault, MN) – A teen was injured in an ATV vs. vehicle crash Thursday in Rice County.

Rice County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash at 12:45 p.m. in Shieldsville Township, on the 17000 block of Hunt Lake Trail.

Rocco T. Strouth, 14, of Faribault, was riding an ATV that was eastbound when it emerged from the west ditch and collided with a car, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Strouth was ejected from the ATV, according to the release. He was wearing a helmet that was dislodged during the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Strouth was transported to Allina Hospital in Faribault, then later airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital for further treatment and evaluation of his injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Karen Johnson, 78, of Faribault. Johnson wasn’t injured.