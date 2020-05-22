Faribault Walmart closes temporarily following outbreak

(Rogers, AR) – A southern Minnesota Walmart has temporarily closed its doors following a COVID-19 outbreak at the store.

Walmart Director of Global Communications, Anne Hatfield, confirmed the closure in a statement Friday. “We have decided to close our Faribault store at 150 Western Ave NW to the public at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, and all day Saturday, May 23 as part of a company-initiated program.”

Hatfield said the closure would allow for a third-party specialist to sanitize the store, and give employees time to restock shelves. She declined to say how many employees had tested positive for the virus, citing privacy reasons.

There are currently 328 COVID-19 cases in Rice County.