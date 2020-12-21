Faribault woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A Faribault woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s south side Saturday afternoon.

Diane M. Kading, 64, was deceased at the scene of the crash, which happened on the 22000 block of Albers Ave shortly before 1 p.m.

A press release from the Rice County Sheriff’s office says Kading was ejected from her vehicle when it left the roadway, hit a field ditch, and rolled.

Kading was not wearing a seat belt, and road conditions were slippery at the time of the crash, according to the release.