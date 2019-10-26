Farm co-ops in Wabasso and Lamberton burglarized

(Redwood Falls, MN) – Police in Redwood County are investigating burglaries at two Meadowland Co-op locations.

A release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened at the Wabasso and Lamberton Meadowland locations between 5 p.m. Oct 24th and 8 a.m. Oct 25th. An undetermined amount of cash was taken during each incident.

The Lamberton Police Department and Redwood County Sheriff’s office will continue to investigate both cases.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s office at (507) 637-4036.

