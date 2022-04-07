Farm to School grants for area schools will provide local, nutritious meals

A number of local schools are the recipients of state grants that will increase the amount of healthy local foods in school meals.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently awarded a total of $741,619 in funding to schools across Minnesota for purchasing locally-grown and raised foods.

“We’ve expanded our investment in new markets that directly benefit both farmers and children through our Farm to School programs,” MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey said. “That means more school participating for the first time, and longtime participants expanding their offering of health, nutritious, local foods for students.”

The grants were awarded in two categories: the First Bite mini-grant for school districts that have little to no experience with the Farm to School programming, and the Full-Tray grant, which are for schools with experience in the program.

Local schools that received First Bite grants include:

Butterfield-Odin ($5,000)

Glenville-Emmons ($2,500)

NRHEG ($5,000)

Windom Area Schools ($5,000)

Immanuel Lutheran, Sibley County ($2,500)

Schools that received First Bite and Full-Tray grants include:

New Prague Area Schools ($26,750 total)

New Ulm Area Catholic Schools ($4,630 total)