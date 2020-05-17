Farm to table: Facebook group connects MN farmers with consumers

(Mankato, MN) – A new Facebook group is connecting struggling farmers with consumers who are looking for local, farm-fresh product.

Farm Direct Minnesota was created to help farmers affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The group encourages farmers to advertise their products, while consumers can also post items they’re seeking.

A farm in Henderson posted in the group on Sunday morning. Faxon Farms Pure Maple Syrup says they offer local pickup, delivery, or shipment of 100% pure syrup, cream, and sugar.

Multiple posts from members requested products such as locally raised beef and pork, chickens, eggs, and even goats.

There are currently 5,723 members in the group from various parts of the state.