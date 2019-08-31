Farmer’s Almanac: “A parade of snowstorms” for Minnesota’s 2019-2020 winter

The trusty Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a stubborn ol’ Minnesota winter.

The classic weather forecast publication, which was founded in 1792, says Minnesotans can expect temperatures above normal, with precipitation slightly below normal during the impending winter.

The Almanac is predicting the snowiest periods of the winter in early to mid-January, early February, and early and mid-March That means the state could see another year with impressive late-winter snowfall, perhaps even echoing the record-breaking February 2019 in snowfall totals.

The timing of the snow may not be the big story of the 2019-2020 winter, however. It could be the frequency. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Minnesota can look forward to a “parade of snowstorms” throughout the season.

It appears another never-ending winter is about to march over our sunshine-soaked spirits until they’re well-trampled in a snowdrift. Where’s the shovel?

