Farming accident kills Redwood County man

(Redwood Falls, MN) – A Vesta man died as the result of a farming accident early Friday morning.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s office responded to rural Vesta to a report of an unresponsive male just before 12:30 a.m., according to a release from the department.

Orlean Alvin Stage, 52, died of his injuries sustained in a farming accident, the sheriff’s office said.

Assisting on scene were the Wabasso Ambulance, Lucan First Responders, Lucan Fire Department and North Ambulance.

