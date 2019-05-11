Farming accident kills Redwood County man

(Redwood Falls, MN) – A Vesta man died as the result of a farming accident early Friday morning.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s office responded to rural Vesta to a report of an unresponsive male just before 12:30 a.m., according to a release from the department.

Orlean Alvin Stage, 52, died of his injuries sustained in a farming accident, the sheriff’s office said.

Assisting on scene were the Wabasso Ambulance, Lucan First Responders, Lucan Fire Department and North Ambulance.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

MnDOT: Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project starts Monday Two national television shows featured locals this week Highway 93 at Henderson to reopen, Highway 19 likely to close Walmart raising tobacco purchase age to 21 Homeland Security, FEMA to assess severe weather damages from March & April Heron Lake military veteran sues after twice being denied a passport
Comments