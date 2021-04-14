Fast food run nets 5th DWI charge for Mankato man

A Mankato man has been charged with his fifth DWI after he allegedly became angry at fast food workers for getting his order wrong.

Albert Guerra, 57, was charged with felony DWI in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says workers at the Taco Bell off North Riverfront Dr reported Guerra’s license plate number to police because he had become irate with employees over the mishap with his order.

Mankato police located Guerra’s vehicle a short time later and performed a traffic stop. Guerra allegedly shifted his truck into reverse and began backing towards the squad cars, and police had to yell at him to stop.

Police say Guerra smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. Food wrappers from the restaurant were food in his vehicle, says the complaint.

Guerra was swaying and staggering, says the charging document. When police asked him to undergo field sobriety tests, he allegedly replied that he “always failed tests in the past.”

A preliminary breath test put Guerra’s blood-alcohol content at .19, according to the complaint. About an hour later, his BAC was at .14, says the complaint.

Police say Guerra admitted to driving around the restaurant repeatedly before driving away, but denied drinking.

Guerra has four previous felony DWI convictions in Sibley County, according to the complaint. His license was cancelled, say police, and he was also charged with gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation.