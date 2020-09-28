Fatal 4-vehicle cash in Rice County involved Austin, Adams residents

(Mankato, MN) – Residents from Austin and Adams were involved in a fatal, four-vehicle crash on I-35 in Rice County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, 55, of Edina, was killed in the Friday evening crash, which happened around 5:35 p.m. in Webster Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to the patrol’s crash report, the vehicles involved were all southbound on I-35 at Highway 19 when the collision occurred.

The first vehicle listed on the crash report was a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Kaytlen Paige Greenlee, 22, of Adams. Greenlee and her passenger, Megan Rebecca Koch, 25, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Faribault Hospital.

The Mini Cooper that Bendel-Stenzel was driving had two passengers that were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Those passengers were listed as Ellen Margaret Bendel-Stenzel, 53, of Edina, and Linus Michael Bendel-Stenzel, 20, of Edina.

The third vehicle, a Subaru Crosstrek, was driven by Jami Michawne Kenney, 49, of Faribault. She was not injured.

There were no injuries reported by the occupants of the fourth vehicle, who were both Iowa residents.

The patrol reports the roads were dry at the time of the crash.