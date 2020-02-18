Fatal car vs. semi crash in Freeborn County

(Rochester, MN) – The state patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Manchester Township, northwest of Albert Lea.

The crash happened at Highway 13 and County Road 14 at 2:47 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Names haven’t been released, but a crash report says a 57-year-old semi driver from Waseca and a 16-year-old Alden girl were involved.

The semi was northbound on Highway 13, the teen’s Ford Fiesta was eastbound on County Road 14 when the two vehicles collided, according to the report.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.