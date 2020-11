The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Renville County.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m.when a Ford truck, northbound on Highway 71, and a Dodge Intrepid, westbound on Renville County Rd 11, collided.

Names haven’t yet been released, but the state patrol says a 55-year-old New Ulm man was driving the Ford, and a 34-year-old Renville man was driving the Dodge.

More information will be released Friday morning.