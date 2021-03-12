Fatal crash on Highway 169 in North Mankato is 2nd this week

For the second time this week, there’s been a fatal crash in North Mankato at Highway 169 and Webster Ave.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Brandon Paul Kath of Faribault died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

A crash report says Kath was driving a Cadillac Escalade northbound on Highway 169 when it left the roadway and crashed with a vehicle in a parking lot before rolling.

The Cadillac landed on its roof in the parking lot of the Norwood Inn. The Mankato Free Press has crash photos.

Kath was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the crash report, and its unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

No one else was injured, according to the report.

On Tuesday, a fatal crash in the same location killed a North Mankato motorcyclist.