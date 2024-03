At least one person is dead after an SUV and a car collided head-on near Kasota Sunday evening.

The state patrol says a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 53-year-old Mankato man was northbound on Highway 22 and a Dodge Charger driven by a 20-year-old Jordan man was southbound when the vehicles collided at about 5:30 p.m.

More information will be released later today.