Fatal crash victim, driver identified

The victim of a fatal pedestrian crash and the teen driver who struck him have been identified.

Jeffrey Allie Ward, 66, of Mankato, was identified as the man killed in Monday night’s crash. Ward died at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato, was driving the Nissan Altima that struck Ward.

A crash report says Richmond was eastbound on Madison Ave when her car struck Ward at Hope St.

Richmond was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. The patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.

Richmond is currently booked in the Blue Earth County Jail under potential charges of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. She has not been formally charged.