Fatal fire victim identfied

(Mankato, MN) – The victim of Thursday’s fatal fire has been identified as a Mankato man.

Mankato Public Safety says Howard Vern Easton, 64, was killed in the fire, which started in a fourth-floor apartment at 413 North 4th St.

Easton was found unresponsive when crews responded to the building just after 2 a.m. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Two other people were injured as they tried to evacuate the building, but were treated on the scene.

Damages are estimated at $100,000.