The victim in a fatal fire south of Nicollet Wednesday morning has been identified.

John Charles Soost, 77, was discovered dead by firefighters as they extinguished the fire, according to a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office press release. His remains were positively identified by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Soost is the owner of the home destroyed by the blaze.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.