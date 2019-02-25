Fatal snowmobile crash in Rice County

(Faribault, MN) – A Rice County man who left home on his snowmobile and never arrived at his destination was found dead early this morning.

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said in a press release the department was dispatched at 1:47 a.m. to locate the missing snowmobiler who had never made it to Northfield where he was expected.

Sheriff’s deputies and Northfield Fire & Rescue searched possible routes rural routes. The man was eventually found on the 600 block of Hazelwood Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. He was transported to a Northfield hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name will be withheld pending notification of relatives.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)