Father in critical condition after South Bend Township stabbing

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed by his son Wednesday afternoon in South Bend Township.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 208 Eleanor St at 1:02 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Steven Lynn Earle, 59, had called 911 and reported his son, who had assaulted him in the past, now had a knife. Dispatchers were able to overhear what sounded like a struggle on the 911 line while deputies were en route.

Travis Ryan Earle, 24, met deputies outside the home upon their arrival, confirmed the disturbance, and acknowledged stabbing his father during the altercation, according to a press release from Captain Paul Barta with the sheriff’s office. Travis Earle told deputies his father was still inside the home.

Steven Earle was transported to the hospital by ambulance and remains in critical condition, according to the press release.

Travis Earle was arrested and is in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of 1st-degree assault.