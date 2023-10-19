Father sentenced to jail in toddler abuse case

The father accused of abusing his toddler daughter has been sentenced to jail.

Kyle Thomas Nason, 25, of New Ulm, was ordered to serve 30 days in jail on charges of felony malicious punishment of a child under four. He’ll receive credit for three days already served. Charges of 3rd-degree assault and domestic abuse were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Brown County District Court Judge Robert Docherty also sentenced Nason to five years of supervised probation monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. A 15-month prison sentence has been stayed for the duration of Nason’s probation.

As part of his sentencing, Nason is also not allowed unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18, nor is he allowed to care for a minor.

Nason and his girlfriend Kaitlynn Hackbarth, were charged in April after the mother of Nason’s 2-year-old daughter began noticing bruising on the girl’s arms and legs when she would return from being in Nason’s care. Witnesses reported hearing the spankings and the child’s screams.

Hackbarth was sentenced last month to ten days in jail.